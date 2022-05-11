Render Token Market Capitalization Tops $199.59 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $199.59 million and approximately $32.04 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002699 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,168.84 or 1.00103589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002267 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.