Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Repay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Repay stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 822,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. Repay has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Repay alerts:

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Repay by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 18.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 113.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter.

RPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.