Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Get Repsol alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Repsol from €13.00 ($13.68) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($16.32) target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($16.00) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of REPYY opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repsol (REPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.