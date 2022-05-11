Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CompoSecure, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CompoSecure in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CompoSecure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,683,171.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,827,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,848,646.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 984,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,577.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

