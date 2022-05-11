Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Auto Trader Group (AUTO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON: AUTO) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/5/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/3/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 601 ($7.41) to GBX 586 ($7.22). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/14/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/5/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 720 ($8.88). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/24/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 720 ($8.88) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 745 ($9.19) to GBX 715 ($8.82). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 560.20 ($6.91). 1,819,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 639.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 667.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 27.60. Auto Trader Group plc has a one year low of GBX 538 ($6.63) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.26).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

