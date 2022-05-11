Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Auto Trader Group (AUTO)

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON: AUTO) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/11/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 5/5/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
  • 5/3/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 601 ($7.41) to GBX 586 ($7.22). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/26/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 4/14/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 4/5/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 720 ($8.88). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/4/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 3/24/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 720 ($8.88) price target on the stock.
  • 3/22/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 745 ($9.19) to GBX 715 ($8.82). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/22/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 560.20 ($6.91). 1,819,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 639.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 667.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 27.60. Auto Trader Group plc has a one year low of GBX 538 ($6.63) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.26).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.