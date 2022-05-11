Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Seagate Technology (STX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX):

4/28/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $65.00 to $67.00.

4/28/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $67.00.

4/28/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $95.00.

4/25/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00.

4/19/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $122.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,441. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

