Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

In related news, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

