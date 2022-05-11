Reviewing GreenBox POS (GBOX) & The Competition

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GreenBox POS to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenBox POS and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million -$26.45 million -5.21 GreenBox POS Competitors $1.69 billion $120.62 million 19.14

GreenBox POS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. GreenBox POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.49, meaning that its share price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS’s competitors have a beta of 2.04, meaning that their average share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -100.57% -34.95% -22.26% GreenBox POS Competitors -23.67% -15.83% -3.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GreenBox POS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenBox POS Competitors 183 734 1032 27 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 58.26%. Given GreenBox POS’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GreenBox POS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GreenBox POS competitors beat GreenBox POS on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About GreenBox POS (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

