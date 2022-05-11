Reviewing Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) & Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

5.9% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Safe-T Group and Elastic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Elastic 0 3 12 0 2.80

Safe-T Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 629.26%. Elastic has a consensus target price of $148.79, indicating a potential upside of 180.67%. Given Safe-T Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than Elastic.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -127.67% -46.16% -37.10% Elastic -22.67% -34.20% -10.90%

Volatility & Risk

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safe-T Group and Elastic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $10.28 million 1.62 -$13.13 million N/A N/A Elastic $608.49 million 8.14 -$129.43 million ($1.98) -26.77

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic.

Summary

Elastic beats Safe-T Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe-T Group (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization. The company also provides Proxy solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; Elastic Agent that includes integrated host protection and central management services; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. Elastic N.V. has a strategic partnership with Confluent, Inc. to enhance existing product integrations and jointly develop new capabilities that helps users to combine the benefits of the Elastic Stack and Kafka. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.