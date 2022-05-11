Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in April

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the April 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,765. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.
Revival Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
