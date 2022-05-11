Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in April

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the April 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,765. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

