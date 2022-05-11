Rewardiqa (REW) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $23,455.64 and $6.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000590 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00043632 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars.

