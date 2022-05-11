Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

RZLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Rezolute alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts acquired 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,997.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil M. Labrucherie acquired 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $199,997.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $3,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Rezolute will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rezolute (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.