Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $330.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 333.25 ($4.11), with a volume of 67637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.50 ($4.11).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.60) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 376.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 422. The firm has a market cap of £207.34 million and a PE ratio of 30.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

In other Ricardo news, insider Graham Ritchie acquired 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £53,270.40 ($65,676.74).

About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

