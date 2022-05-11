RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.990-2.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

RNG traded down $6.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.62. 59,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,781. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.