RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Craig Hallum

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.68.

RNG opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.46.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

