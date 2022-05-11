RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.990-2.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RingCentral from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.68.

Shares of RNG traded down $6.84 on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.46. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

