Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is Tdam USA Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 762,668 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up 3.2% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $51,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,722,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after acquiring an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,265,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($71.26) to GBX 5,730 ($70.64) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,545.77.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $94.79.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

