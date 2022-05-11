RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:RIV opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 195,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

