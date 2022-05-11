RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:RIV opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
