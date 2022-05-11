Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,465 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Roblox worth $207,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 105,438,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,027,906. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

