Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,920.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,057,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,284,738.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner acquired 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner acquired 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,356.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner acquired 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner bought 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner bought 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 8,680,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,198. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 113.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.