Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $6.52

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 6.52, but opened at 6.17. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at 6.24, with a volume of 15,449 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,218,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $208,373,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $87,828,000.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

