Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 on June 10th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $205.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $199.84 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,091,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

