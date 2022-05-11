Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,246 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.34% of Rollins worth $58,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,472,000 after acquiring an additional 328,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,238,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,442,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rollins by 609.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,618,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,360,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

ROL opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

