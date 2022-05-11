Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Down 0.3%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.25. 67,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 35,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.22.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

