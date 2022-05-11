Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.54 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.22 and a 200-day moving average of $463.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

