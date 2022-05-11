Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,428 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $198,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after buying an additional 700,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,653,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.85. 3,337,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $131.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

