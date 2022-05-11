Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $144.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $11,666,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,144,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,098,000 after buying an additional 134,437 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.7% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,568. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $96.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

