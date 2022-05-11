Royal Bank of Canada Trims CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price to $85.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.93.
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.05.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
