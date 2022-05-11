Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

RPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

