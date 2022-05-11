RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Up 7%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.38. 33,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,567,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RES. Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get RPC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775 in the last three months. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 48.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 170.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 107.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.