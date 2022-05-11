RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $29,795.94 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,795.94 or 0.99835322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $95.65 million and $65,050.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

