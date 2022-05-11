Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Rubius Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 844,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $115.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,817.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

