Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $609.00

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00564480 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,909.48 or 2.08742897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00031120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.60 or 0.07145690 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

