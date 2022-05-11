RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Raised to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RMBL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RumbleON will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in RumbleON by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

