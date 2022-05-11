RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Raised to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on RMBL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in RumbleON by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
