RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS. RumbleON updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 10,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $252.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.81.
A number of research firms recently commented on RMBL. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
