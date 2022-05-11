RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS. RumbleON updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 10,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $252.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.81.

Get RumbleON alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBL. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RumbleON by 1,059.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 97,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RumbleON by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RumbleON by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RumbleON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.