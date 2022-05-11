RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($67.37) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($47.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($47.37) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($44.21) to €52.00 ($54.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($40.32) to €42.50 ($44.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.01.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

