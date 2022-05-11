Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down to $32.79

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.79, but opened at $29.50. Ryerson shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 38,243 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

