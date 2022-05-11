Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 322,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,752,651 shares.The stock last traded at $7.54 and had previously closed at $7.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on SABR. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,231 shares of company stock worth $686,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

