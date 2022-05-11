SAFE DEAL Reaches Market Cap of $2.15 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $3,158.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00517853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00036422 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,191.68 or 1.94547449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.72 or 0.07505478 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.