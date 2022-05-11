Sageworth Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,164 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 229,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.34. 1,445,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,712. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11.

