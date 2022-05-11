Sageworth Trust Co Acquires Shares of 434,300 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 434,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,339,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 1.95% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 96,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 457,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53,410 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 438,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 241,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,150. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04.

