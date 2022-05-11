Sageworth Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSGX. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. 375,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.38. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $65.88.

