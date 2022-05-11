Sageworth Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 212,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBA traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.10. 1,344,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

