Sageworth Trust Co Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,405 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,434. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.