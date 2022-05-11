Sageworth Trust Co Has $434,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 94.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 84,699 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,373,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 181,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. 25,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $30.51.

