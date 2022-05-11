Sageworth Trust Co Has $7.36 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,067 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September accounts for 0.6% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned 4.74% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $205,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $310,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSEP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,722. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $33.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.