Sageworth Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Rogers were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,242,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 154,845 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth $26,376,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROG. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,489. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.59. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

