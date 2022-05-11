Sageworth Trust Co Sells 1,022 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Exponent were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after acquiring an additional 324,253 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

EXPO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.45. 440,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

