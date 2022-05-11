Sageworth Trust Co Sells 152 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $98.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

