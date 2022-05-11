Sageworth Trust Co Sells 5,124 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 523,406 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 576,948 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

KEY traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,487,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,708,443. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

